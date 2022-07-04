Fourth of July is quickly coming to a close with temperatures still in the lower 90s across the hour. Clear skies will continue across the area with an occasional breeze from winds out of the south.

Another hot day is on the way tomorrow. High pressure system will dominate most of our region. Rain chances are expected to be well below ten percent this week.

As July continues, get ready for a hot and dry weather pattern. We will see low 100s into this week.

Remember all your heat safety tips and be aware of all heat related illness. It is important to limit your time outside in hot temperatures. Check on your pets and elderly who live alone.