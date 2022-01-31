It was a mild Monday, that started off with a few showers. Tuesday will be warmer with partly cloudy conditions, but a winter storm is just around the corner.

Tuesday will bring highs in the low 70s across the region, with a few clouds increasing ahead of our next system. That next system is going to bring really cold temperatures and a wintry mix to much of the area.

Right now, it looks like Wednesday will start off with rain showers ahead of the front. Then, as much colder air rushes in we will start to see a transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow Wednesday night.

Overnight, we expect the system to transition over to all sleet and snow into early Thursday morning, before tapering off into Thursday evening. For now, we will expect to see a glazing of ice, with up to 1-3″ of snow or sleet through Thursday evening.

In addition to winter weather, temperatures are going to plummet with lows in the low teens, and highs in the upper 20s by Thursday morning. Factor in the winds on Thursday morning, and your feels like temperatures will drop to near zero.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing storm system.