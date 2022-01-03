Well the new year is off to a cold start with morning lows this morning in the upper teens. It will be a rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week as a series of cold fronts pushes through the area.

We will start Tuesday off with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds from the Southwest at 15-20 mph will help bring warmer air across our area. This will allow daytime highs to reach into the low 70s on Tuesday.

Then, a cold front approaches the area on Wednesday, bringing another shot of cold air. Morning lows on Thursday will be back into the 20s.

We will see another slight warming trend into the 70s for this coming weekend. Another front swings through on Sunday, and that will once again drop temperatures into the 50s on Monday.