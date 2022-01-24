This week will bring a couple of cold fronts that will help keep temperatures on the cool side. Plus we will have a few more chances for some showers this week.

Tuesday will be on the mild side with sunshine and daytime highs reaching back into the middle 60s. A cold front swings through into early Wednesday morning, this will bring daytime highs down into the 50s on Wednesday.

A few light showers could pop-up along the front moving through Wednesday morning. Our next front is expected to swing through on Friday morning, bringing yet another slight chance for some showers.

Right now there is a lot of uncertainty about how widespread showers could be on Friday morning. Right now we will hold rain chances low, because of this uncertainty. Daytime highs on Friday will swing into the low 50s, before returning to the upper 60s to close out the rest of the week.