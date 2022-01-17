It was a warm day across our area on this Monday, Tuesday will be even warmer. Then, another cold front swings through on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will bring highs close to 80°, with plenty of sunshine across our area. Then, the story changes on Wednesday with another front approaching our area.

Another cold front arrives during the day on Wednesday, dropping highs into the low 60s. Thursday morning may bring some light winter weather to the area, as a little moisture moves in behind the cold front.

Right now, Thursday’s winter weather looks to have little impact on our area. We will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as we get closer.

We want to congratulate Odelia Flores on being the winner of our KSAN Storm Code Sweepstakes.