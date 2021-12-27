Who put the heat on repeat? More warm days ahead, but a drastic cool-down looks likely by the first week of the new year.

We tied another record high today in San Angelo. We had a high of 79° today, tying the previous record high set back 1907.

We will continue to see daytime highs in the 70s through much of the week. A few isolated showers could be possible on Friday as our next system approaches our area.

Our next front arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing temperatures below freezing. Daytime highs will likely be in the 50s on Sunday and again on Monday.