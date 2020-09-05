KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, September 4, 2020

Things will be warm for our holiday weekend, with an isolated chance for some pop-up showers. Then, we could see a cool down by the middle of next week.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible on our Saturday, otherwise expect a partly cloudy day with highs near 94°. The rest of the holiday weekend looks dry with temperatures in the upper 90s.

As for next week, it looks like we will see a strong cold front come through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This could bring us some much needed rain and much cooler temperatures as we go into Wednesday.

