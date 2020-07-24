KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, July 24, 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna is now forecasted to become a category 1 Hurricane, before making landfall this weekend on the Texas coast. This storm will bring an increase of tropical moisture to our area.

Over the weekend, we will see an increase in cloud cover, resulting in cooler temperatures. We could also see some isolated thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.

After Hanna moves into Mexico, it will fade away, and high pressure will take over the area as we go into the upcoming week. This will lead to sunny days and hotter days as we go into the latter half of next week.