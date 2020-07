Temperatures on Friday afternoon reached into the 100’s again. Daytime highs will start to come back down to where they should be this time of the year.

Over the next seven days we will start to see temperatures come back into the upper 90’s. This is about where we should be for this time of the year.

The weekend looks nice with sunny conditions and temperatures topping out in the upper 90’s. As we go into next week, temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s with mostly sunny conditions.