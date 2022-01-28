It was a nice and sunny Friday across our region today. More sun is in store for the weekend with spring-like temperatures through the beginning of next week.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend with daytime highs climbing into the low 70s by Sunday. Daytime highs will continue to be in the low 70s and mid 60s through Wednesday.

An upper level low will bring a chance for a few showers as it moves across our area early Monday morning. Then, another cold front swings through late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The front will bring another chance for a few showers and a chance for some winter weather. Chances for winter weather are low for now, but we will continue to monitor this system as we get closer to the end of next week.