Get ready for another cold night across our area, as temperatures drop into the low 20s into Saturday morning. Temperatures will start to warm over the weekend, before another cold front swings our way.

We will start off Saturday on a very cold note with lows in the low 20s. Then, daytime highs will climb into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

We will make it back to the 60s on Monday, before another front swings through the area. This one could bring a few light showers to our area, then will knock temperatures back down into the 50s.