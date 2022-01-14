It was a very warm day today across our area. Saturday will bring significant temperature changes to the region.

San Angelo’s high today was 81°, just one degree shy of the record high of 82° set back in 1971. Tomorrow will be a very different story, with highs near 50° behind a cold front.

The cold front will also bring very windy conditions to the region. Winds could gust up to 50 mph out of the north overnight and through the day on Saturday.

Sunday will start off on a cold note with lows in the 20s. Sunday will warm back up into the 60s for daytime highs.

After a warm-up another front will bring cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

