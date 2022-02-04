The sun has returned and things are starting to warm back up across our area. More sunshine this weekend brings warmer daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight will be another cold night with clear conditions and lows dropping into the low teens. Watch for a few icy spots in the morning as ice that has melted today may re-freeze overnight.

It turns much warmer and sunny through the weekend, with highs climbing into the 50s. We will continue to see a warming trend through next week with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.