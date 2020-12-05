KSAN Storm Team Forecast Friday December 4, 2020 5PM

Today we were warmer temperature wise, but a change is on the way for tomorrow. Clouds move into the area by tonight, so lows will not be able to drop into the 20s tonight. This is due to clouds reducing the amount of cooling into the atmosphere.

Tomorrow looks rainy for much of the Concho Valley, however snow is possible for portions of Crockett county and mix for Sterling and Irion County. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for all of Crockett county.

Sunday the clear skies return and the warming trend continues. We may see some days near or at 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Our next rain chance comes Thursday evening into Friday with a cold front passage. Temperatures return into the 50s after that.