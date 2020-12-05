KSAN Storm Team Forecast Friday December 4, 2020 10PM

A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Crockett county tomorrow. Most of the northwest area of Crockett county will see some snow, with at least of 1-2 inches. The rest of Crockett county may see a rain or rain/snow mixing.

The rest of the Concho Valley will see some rain with cloudy conditions. The clouds will move in tonight, turning to overcast skies by tomorrow. Showers will be mainly in the afternoon hours.

Next week, we warm up a tad bit with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Our next chance for some showers looks like it will arrive on Thursday evening into Friday with a cold front passage.