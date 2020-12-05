KSAN Storm Team Forecast Friday December 4, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Crockett county tomorrow. Most of the northwest area of Crockett county will see some snow, with at least of 1-2 inches. The rest of Crockett county may see a rain or rain/snow mixing.

The rest of the Concho Valley will see some rain with cloudy conditions. The clouds will move in tonight, turning to overcast skies by tomorrow. Showers will be mainly in the afternoon hours.

Next week, we warm up a tad bit with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Our next chance for some showers looks like it will arrive on Thursday evening into Friday with a cold front passage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.