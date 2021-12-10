It was a warm and windy day across our area this Friday, but things are about to change heading into the weekend. A cold front is on the way, and that will cool things down for Saturday and Sunday.

We broke another daytime record high today. We recorded a high today in San Angelo of 86° breaking the previous record of 83°, set back in 2020 and in 1989.

The story changes as the cold front arrives early Saturday morning, with morning lows dropping to around 40°. We will warm slightly into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

It will remain cool on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Then, we begin another warming trend into the upcoming workweek.