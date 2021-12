It is almost Christmas day, but it does not feel like it at all. Daytime highs continue to be well above average, with record breaking daytime highs likely on Christmas.

Christmas day will bring highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. The record high for Christmas day stands at 79° set back in 1955.

Christmas will likely not be the only day to break record highs. Highs will continue to be in the 80s through the beginning of next week.