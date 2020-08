The heat is on for this weekend across the Concho Valley. We will continue to see daytime highs at or above 100°.

The next three days will bring really hot temperatures to the area. A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Saturday for all of the Concho Valley.

We are expecting a cold front to make its way into the Concho Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.