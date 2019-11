Thursday– 60% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning hours. Then expect temperatures to drop behind an approaching cold front. High: 50° | Low: 39°

Friday– Expect mostly cloudy and cooler conditions. winds out of the north at around 5 mph. High: 55° | Low: 40°

Saturday– Expect partly cloudy conditions with calm winds. High: 65° | Low: 50°