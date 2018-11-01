KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday October 31, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - Halloween brought some showers to the Concho Valley with one round in the morning and another round in the evening. However, dry air will continue to work in overnight which will lead to a chilly morning with lows in the low 40s. We'll see a nice day to start off November for Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We're tracking a few cold fronts that are on the way which may bring rain chances for Sunday.

------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------

Tonight

Rain likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Make it a great Thursday!