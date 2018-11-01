KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday October 31, 2018
Drier air moving in, leading to cool mornings, nice days
San Angelo, Tx - Halloween brought some showers to the Concho Valley with one round in the morning and another round in the evening. However, dry air will continue to work in overnight which will lead to a chilly morning with lows in the low 40s. We'll see a nice day to start off November for Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We're tracking a few cold fronts that are on the way which may bring rain chances for Sunday.
------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------
Tonight
Rain likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Make it a great Thursday!
