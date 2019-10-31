KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday October 30, 2019

A FREEZE warning will be in effect for the entire Concho Valley from 1am through 10am for Thursday October 31, 2019. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected with temperatures ranging from 20°-30°.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for several hours overnight into early Thursday morning.

Winds will remain out of the north at 10-15 mph contributing to the wind chills in the low 20s. Some locations in the Concho Valleys are expected to have wind chills in the teens.

Freezing conditions could impact crops, sensitive vegetation, pets, pluming, and people.

As dry air is moving in behind of the reinforcing cold front, any wet spots on roadways should evaporate tonight.

Very minimal travel concerns are expected. However, motorists are advised to be cautious over bridges and overpasses near bodies of water.

Cloud cover will clear out tonight and Halloween day should be sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 50’s. Any trick or treating in the evening hours will by chilly with temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

We’ll warm up as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 60s.

Nights will remain cold with lows in the 30s

Our next strong cold front will come into the picture by the middle of next week.