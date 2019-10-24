KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday October 23, 2019

A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures and widespread rain across West Texas.

Temperatures will only reach the mid 60’s in the early morning hours, then fall throughout the day with showers lingering in the evening hours.

Breezy conditions are expected with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph causing conditions to feel blustery in the evening.

Evening temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s and overnight, the mercury will drop into the 30’s.

This weekend conditions will be pleasant with sunny conditions and high reaching the 70’s for Saturday and warming to about 80 on Sunday.

Our next strong cold front will come through west Texas on Tuesday with isolated showers keeping high temperatures in the 70s.