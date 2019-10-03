KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday October 2, 2019

Two fronts are expected to make it to Texas bringing cooler temperatures to the Concho Valley.

A weak cold front will move through the panhandle and the Big Country and stall just before reaching the Concho Valley. We’ll feel minimal effects from it with highs remaining in the low 90s with overnight temperatures in the low 90’s.

Some locations may not get out of the upper 80’s on Friday.

This weekend, a quiet weather pattern is expected with mostly sunny conditions with highs remaining in the low 90’s

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, we are expecting our second front, which will be strong and bring fall-like temperatures to the region,

A slight isolated thunderstorm chance exists for the Concho Valley as the front comes through. However, highs will be in the low 80’s with nights dipping down into the 50’s for the start of next work week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with high’s remaining in the mid 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

