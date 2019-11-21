KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday November 20, 2019

As we head into the end of the work week, isolated thunderstorm chances will remain in the picture for the Concho Valley until Friday morning.

A cold front is expected to sweep through west central Texas Friday morning bringing more rain chances. Highs Friday will only reach the low 60s with overnight lows back into the 30s.

As skies clear out Friday afternoon, a pleasant weekend is in store with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 70s by Monday.

The start of Thanksgiving week will be rather calm with partly cloudy conditions with highs remaining in the low 70s. A cold front will move through west Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning causing chilly temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.