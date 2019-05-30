KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 29, 2019

—–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——-

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Make it a great Thursday!