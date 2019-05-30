LIVE NOW |
Track Hurricane Dorian as it Nears Florida

KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 29, 2019

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

—–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——-

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Make it a great Thursday!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.