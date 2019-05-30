KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 29, 2019

—–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——-
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Make it a great Thursday!