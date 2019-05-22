KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 21, 2019

——FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——-

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 20 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Make it a great Wednesday! 

