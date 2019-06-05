KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Tuesday June 4, 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Crockett and Sutton Counties until 7 am Wednesday morning.

At 11:00 am, I am currently tracking a line of thunderstorms that is approaching the Concho Valley from the west. Expect heavy rain to stick in our southern counties. Grounds are already saturated to remember, Turn Around Don't Drown!

As a upper level disturbance moves across West Texas, rain chances will linger around until Thursday.

Then a ridge of high pressure with dominate the area toward the end of the week, clearing skies and causing temperatures to warm into the upper 90's. Some of us could hit the 100 degree mark this weekend.

The return of rain and storm chances is expected early next week

----FROM KSAN STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST CHRIS RAMIREZ----

Wednesday

A 60 percent chance of AM showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.