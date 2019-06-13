KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday June 12, 2019

Today we reached 92° in San Angelo at Mathis Field. Other locations in the Concho Valley topped out in the 80’s. Expect a similar weather story as we head into Thursday with temperatures just a bit warmer and mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures for Father’s Day weekend will reach the upper 90’s. Temps will reach 96 for Saturday and 98 for Sunday. We will still have the potential for hit or miss showers, mainly during Sunday evening lasting into Monday.

A stray storm or two is possible for Monday and Tuesday. However high temperatures will remain in the 90’s at least until the middle of next week.

We are not anticipating severe weather, at least throughout the next seven days.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting 30% below normal rainfall for the 8–14 day outlook. This means that there is a good chance that we will not see significant heavy rainfall like we have been experiencing for the next couple of weeks.