KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday July 24, 2019

Expect high temperatures to gradually warm up through the end of the work week and into the weekend. We’ll still be below average for tomorrow with sunny skies. Dry conditions are causing wildfire concerns south of San Angelo. Expect a quiet weather pattern through the next seven days.

Increasing cloud cover is expected Monday with highs back into the upper 90’s for next week. We might see some possible showers by the start of next week.

