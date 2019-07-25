Breaking News
Burn ban in effect for Tom Green County

KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday July 24, 2019

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Expect high temperatures to gradually warm up through the end of the work week and into the weekend. We’ll still be below average for tomorrow with sunny skies. Dry conditions are causing wildfire concerns south of San Angelo. Expect a quiet weather pattern through the next seven days.

Increasing cloud cover is expected Monday with highs back into the upper 90’s for next week. We might see some possible showers by the start of next week.

Follow KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez on Facebook and Twitter!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.