KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday July 17, 2019

The quiet weather pattern for the Concho Valley will persist for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs remaining in the upper 90’s occasionally hitting the 100 degree mark.

Expect breezy conditions tomorrow with winds out of the south between 10-15 mph at times gusting to 25 mph.

Next week could bring some slight relief with the 100 degree temperatures. A slight cold front is expected to come through Tuesday with some rain and storm chances. We could see highs only reaching the mid to low 90s with drier conditions.