KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday January 8, 2020

The warming trend will continue for west central Texas Thursday and Friday with highs surpassing the 70 degree mark.

As the front moves through the Concho Valley, we could see light showers clipping our southeastern counties from Brady to Junction, but not much rain is expected from Friday’s weather system.

Unfortunately, not much rain is in the forecast for the next seven days for our viewing area.

Highs Saturday will be back in the low 60s, which is around our seasonal normals for San Angelo.

Temperatures will quickly ramp up back into the 70s Sunday with increasing cloud cover.

Heading into next week, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid 70s with occasional cloud cover.

