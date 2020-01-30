KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday January 29, 2020

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday will be cloudy with occasional light showers with cold conditions. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. Definitely bring your jacket if you are headed to the San Angelo Stock show and rodeo.

Thursday evening temperatures will fall into the 30s with skies clearing.

Friday skies will gradually clear with highs in the upper 50s and overnight temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Chilly conditions will last for Saturday morning for the Rodeo Parade. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. Sunny conditions are expected with highs Saturday topping out in the upper 60s.

Pleasant temperatures are on the way for the start of next week. We’ll warm up into the 70s with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday.

Weather computer models are hinting around at our next strong cold front to come into the picture next Tuesday and Wednesday bringing highs back down into the 50s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.