KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday January 29, 2020

Thursday will be cloudy with occasional light showers with cold conditions. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. Definitely bring your jacket if you are headed to the San Angelo Stock show and rodeo.

Thursday evening temperatures will fall into the 30s with skies clearing.

Friday skies will gradually clear with highs in the upper 50s and overnight temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Chilly conditions will last for Saturday morning for the Rodeo Parade. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. Sunny conditions are expected with highs Saturday topping out in the upper 60s.

Pleasant temperatures are on the way for the start of next week. We’ll warm up into the 70s with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday.

Weather computer models are hinting around at our next strong cold front to come into the picture next Tuesday and Wednesday bringing highs back down into the 50s.