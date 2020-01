Sunny skies are in the forecast for the next couple of days!

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley bringing slightly cooler temperatures with highs still reaching the 60s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with skies clearing for Sunday and Monday. Highs could surpass the 70 degree mark on Sunday.

The cold fronts that we are expecting for the next several days will be weak.

Highs will remain pleasant through the start of next week