Increasing rain and showers are in store for the next couple of days with highs only reaching the 50s Thursday.

Rain chances will last through Friday with highs warming into the 60s.

A reinforcing cold front will move through the Concho Valley for the weekend clearing skies out.

Temperatures will remain around the seasonal normals for this time of year with highs in the 50s.

A cold front will move through the region at the start of next week with a light chance of isolated showers for Tuesday.