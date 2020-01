Thursday- Expect partly cloudy conditions during the day, with wind gust from the south southwest up to 25 mph. High: 65° | Low: 36°

Friday- More partly cloudy conditions can be expected during the day, then starting to clear after a cold front passes though the area. High: 58° | Low: 32°

Saturday- Sunny and pleasant conditions to kick off the weekend. High: 68° | Low: 37°