KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 5, 2020

Very cold temperatures are expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Wet roadways may refreeze tonight making traveling hazardous in some locations.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s with wind chill temps ranging from 10°-15°. During the day Thursday temperatures will rise to a high of 50° with sunny skies.

Gradual warming is expected Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next cold front is expected Monday bringing highs back into the 50s.

Weather models are hinting at thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.