KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 5, 2020

Very cold temperatures are expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Wet roadways may refreeze tonight making traveling hazardous in some locations.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s with wind chill temps ranging from 10°-15°. During the day Thursday temperatures will rise to a high of 50° with sunny skies.

Gradual warming is expected Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next cold front is expected Monday bringing highs back into the 50s.

Weather models are hinting at thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.