KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 26, 2020

Heading into Thursday temperatures will start warming into the 60s. This is all thanks to a building high pressure system that will keep skies clear and temperatures on the mild side.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, highs will surpass the 80 degree mark with increasing cloud cover.

For the start of next week, a upper level low pressure system will move toward West Texas that will bring thunderstorm potential Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will remain “spring-like” in the upper 60s and 70s.