KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 26, 2020

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heading into Thursday temperatures will start warming into the 60s. This is all thanks to a building high pressure system that will keep skies clear and temperatures on the mild side.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, highs will surpass the 80 degree mark with increasing cloud cover.

For the start of next week, a upper level low pressure system will move toward West Texas that will bring thunderstorm potential Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will remain “spring-like” in the upper 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.