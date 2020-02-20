KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 19, 2020

2/19/2020, 6:51 pm – Rain has intensified for areas northwest of San Angelo.

Heavy rain will move east this evening with showers lasting through Thursday morning. Evening and overnight low temperatures will remain in the 40s. Expect ponding on roadways and slick roads if you are heading out this evening.

Rain chances will start diminishing after 12 am with lingering isolated showers lasting through Thursday morning.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air will move through Thursday keeping highs in the 40s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day.

Cloud cover will stick around for the end of the week with highs slowly warming into the 60s and 70s for the weekend.

Our next cold front will move through Tuesday. This front will be weak with highs going from the 70s to 60s. Skies will be sunny for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

