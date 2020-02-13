KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday February 12, 2020

A reinforcing cold front will move through the Concho Valley Thursday causing high temperatures to be slightly cooler. Thursday will be sunny with highs reaching the low 50s.

Another weekend warm up is expected for the Concho Valley. Highs will warm into the 70s with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows remaining in the 30s and 40s.

We could surpass the 80 degree mark in some locations next Monday

Tuesday and Wednesday another strong cold front will move through West Texas bringing highs back down into the 40s and 50s with rain chances.

