KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday December 4, 2019

The high temperature today in San Angelo was 74° at Mathis Field.

Thursday, you might want to get the A/C ready because high temperatures will be much warmer with highs surpassing the 80 degree mark.

However, we’ll briefly experience breezy conditions during the day Thursday with winds out of the WSW at 15-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday evening, we are anticipating our next cold front that will cause highs to only reach the low 60s for Friday.

Thursday and Friday’s cold front will be dry with no rain in the picture at least until the start of next week.

Weather conditions this weekend will be perfect if you are going Christmas tree shopping or if you are putting lights on the house!

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine to last through Sunday. Highs Sunday will be warmer, surpassing the 70°.

For the start of next week, a strong weather system is expected to make it to the south central U.S bringing a strong cold front with highs only reaching the 50s for Tuesday.

We could see some rain with this system as it moves through the Concho Valley on Monday and Tuesday

