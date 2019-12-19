KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday December 18, 2019

Thursday afternoon, expect increasing clouds with high temperatures reaching about 58 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a alight chance of passing isolated drizzle with highs reaching the 60s.

Next weekend will be pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures surpassing the 70 degree mark.

For the start of Christmas week, an upper level disturbance will move across West Texas with increasing cloud cover Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Christmas Day, expect highs in the 60s with a slight chance of light showers.