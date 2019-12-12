KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday December 11, 2019

A calm and quiet weather pattern is expected through the rest of this week with high temperatures gradually increasing into the 60s and 70s.

Tonight as a short wave trough moves through the south central U.S, an increase in cloud cover is expected for the Concho Valley tonight and lasting through Thursday Morning.

Skies will clear out Thursday with highs reaching 63 degrees in San Angelo.

Plenty of sunshine is the weather story for the next seven days!

Our next strong cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley next Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs next Monday will only reach the 50s with overnight temperatures dropping to the freezing mark.

