KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday August 29, 2018
Heat to continue through weekend, but Labor Day brings a chance of rain
San Angelo, Tx - A very small few Concho Valley residents got in on some rain this afternoon, but most areas stayed dry and hot. Thursday will be another hot day like what we have seen with highs in the upper 90s. It's as we get into Labor Day that some more moisture arrives and we get to crank up the rain chances with a few isolated splash and dash showers possible. Stay tuned.
------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ------
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Labor Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Make it a great Thursday!
More Stories
-
Temperatures once again got into the upper 90s on Tuesday with mainly…
-
Little change is expected in the day-to-day weather through the work…
-
Sunny and hot conditions to remain for the next seven days. Chris…