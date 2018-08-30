KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday August 29, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - A very small few Concho Valley residents got in on some rain this afternoon, but most areas stayed dry and hot. Thursday will be another hot day like what we have seen with highs in the upper 90s. It's as we get into Labor Day that some more moisture arrives and we get to crank up the rain chances with a few isolated splash and dash showers possible. Stay tuned.

------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ------

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Make it a great Thursday!