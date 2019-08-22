KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday August 21, 2019

High temperatures have not been as hot like we saw in the beginning of the week and last weekend.

That is due to the weakening high pressure that is over Texas. As the high continues to weaken, expect temperatures to range from 101º-102º for the next few days.

This will also open doors for some rain chances this weekend. Expect isolated storms and showers on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the upper 90’s.

Temperatures will ramp up by the start of next week as the high builds back over Texas. Highs Monday and Tuesday will range from 102º-103º.

Weather models are showing a weak cold front coming through mid week, Tuesday into Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible in the viewing area with high temperatures at 97º-98º.

