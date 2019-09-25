KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday September 24, 2019

Folks in and around Grape Creek were the only ones who saw rain today. Tuesday’s high reached 96° in San Angelo at Mathis field.

We are going to continue to experience unseasonable warm temperatures here in the Concho Valley for the rest of the week.

We could see a few flare ups of afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms every day of the week with skies remaining partly cloudy.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90’s with a few showers possible in the evening hours. We could see a minor cool down by the end of next week.