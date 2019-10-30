KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday October 29, 2019

Light showers and drizzling conditions are expected overnight into Wednesday.

As a reinforcing cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley Wednesday. Light rain is expected through Wednesday during the day.

Occasional heavy rain and an isolated thunderstorm is possible for our southeastern counties.

A FREEZE WATCH will be in effect for the entire Concho Valley from 1 am through 10 am on Thursday October 31. Temperatures early Thursday morning is expected to drop below freezing, likely in the 20s. Winds will be breezy Wednesday afternoon causing wind chill values as low as in the teens for some locations.

Protect sensitive vegetation, pipes, people and pets.

A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend with highs reaching the 60s, but nights are going to remain cold with temperatures dropping into the 30’s. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the end of the week and through the weekend.

70 degree temperatures are in the picture for Monday.