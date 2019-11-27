KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday November 26, 2019

As we head into the busiest travel times of the year, temperatures Wednesday are going to be much cooler in the Concho Valley!

This is all due to a cold front that is sweeping through West Texas.

We are also dealing with a upper level low off the coast of Baja California that is bringing moisture towards Texas.

This will be responsible for light rain showers Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thanksgiving Day and eventually clearing out by Friday afternoon.

If you are traveling across the state of Texas, expect wet roads and light rain for a vast area including the Concho Valley, central and north Texas.

Thanksgiving Day high temperatures will be in the low 60s with a 30% chance of light showers. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Temperatures will significantly warm up Friday with a high of 77° with showers and cloud cover clearing out in the afternoon hours. Another cold front is expected in the evening hours causing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Heading into the weekend skies will be sunny with temperatures in the 60’s making it pleasant if you are traveling across the region Saturday and Sunday.

A calm weather pattern is expected through the start of next week with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 70s.

