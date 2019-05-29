KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Tuesday May 28, 2019

——FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ———

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Make it a great Wednesday!