KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Tuesday May 28, 2019

——FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ———
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Make it a great Wednesday!