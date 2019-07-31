KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday July 30, 2019

Tonight: Partly cloudy then mostly clear. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Low: 73°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a few isolated afternoon showers. Winds out of the SSW at 5-10 mph. High: 102°

The next seven days…

An area of high pressure will stick off to the northwest keeping high temperatures at or around 100° for the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few isolated evening showers possible.

This weekend, the northwest high will move off to the west and a very weak cold front will come through the Concho Valley. Highs will remain in the upper 90’s. We could see some slight chances of showers on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies.

