Expect below average temperatures for the next couple of days. Highs will remain in the mid to low 90’s with sunny and dry conditions. The quiet weather pattern will last through the next seven days.

High temperatures will gradually warm up back to the upper 90’s by the end of next weekend.

Dry conditions are parking wildfires in the Concho Valley. A burn ban is now in effect for Tom Green county.

